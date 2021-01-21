The Seekers

The Seekers

Ten songs for you

Ten songs for you

The Seekers

The Seekers

The Best of the Seekers

The Best of the Seekers

The Seekers

The Seekers

A's, B's & EP's

A's, B's & EP's

The Seekers

The Seekers

The Very Best of the Seekers

The Very Best of the Seekers

The Seekers

The Seekers

Seekers Seen in Green

Seekers Seen in Green

The Seekers

The Seekers

Come the Day

Come the Day

The Seekers

The Seekers

The Seekers

The Seekers

The Ultimate Collection

The Ultimate Collection

Slide 1 of 19

The Seekers

Emerald City (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Myra (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

We Shall Not Be Moved

We Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Carnival Is Over

The Carnival Is Over (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Memories (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Again Again

Again Again (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Non-Performing Lion Quickstep

The Non-Performing Lion Quickstep (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Olive Tree

The Olive Tree (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Georgy Girl (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Carnival Is Over

The Carnival Is Over (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Love Is Kind, Love Is Wine

Love Is Kind, Love Is Wine (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Angeline Is Always Friday

Angeline Is Always Friday (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Ragtime: Sweet Adeline / Maple Leaf Rag (Medley) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Colours of My Life

Colours of My Life (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Olive Tree

The Olive Tree (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Rattler (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

A World of Our Own

A World of Our Own (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Morningtown Ride (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

We Shall Not Be Moved

We Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

I Wish You Could Be Here

I Wish You Could Be Here (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart)

Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

With My Swag All on My Shoulder

With My Swag All on My Shoulder (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

I'll Never Find Another You

I'll Never Find Another You (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Music of the World a Turnin'

The Music of the World a Turnin' (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Study War No More (feat. Judith Durham)

Study War No More (feat. Judith Durham) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Days of My Life (feat. Judith Durham)

Days of My Life (feat. Judith Durham) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Music of the World a Turnin'

The Music of the World a Turnin' (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Emerald City (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Myra (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

When Will the Good Apples Fall

When Will the Good Apples Fall (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Last Thing on My Mind

The Last Thing on My Mind (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Georgy Girl (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

When the Stars Begin to Fall

When the Stars Begin to Fall (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Morningtown Ride (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Walk with Me

Walk with Me (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Music of the World a Turnin'

The Music of the World a Turnin' (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Paper Bird (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

This Is My Song

This Is My Song (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Colours of My Life

Colours of My Life (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Rattler (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Can't Make up My Mind

Can't Make up My Mind (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Cloudy (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

On the Other Side

On the Other Side (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Angeline Is Always Friday

Angeline Is Always Friday (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Chase a Rainbow (Follow Your Dream)

Chase a Rainbow (Follow Your Dream) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

All I Can Remember

All I Can Remember (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

If You Go Away

If You Go Away (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Sad Cloud

The Sad Cloud (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Love Is Kind, Love Is Wine

Love Is Kind, Love Is Wine (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

When the Stars Begin to Fall

When the Stars Begin to Fall (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Morningtown Ride (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Walk with Me

Walk with Me (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

California Dreamin' (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Louisiana Man (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Turn Turn Turn (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

I Wish You Could Be Here

I Wish You Could Be Here (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Yesterday (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Georgy Girl (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Well Well Well

Well Well Well (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Red Rubber Ball (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

All over the World (Dans Le Monde En Entier)

All over the World (Dans Le Monde En Entier) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Last Thing on My Mind

The Last Thing on My Mind (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Island of Dreams

Island of Dreams (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Come the Day

Come the Day (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

We're Moving On

We're Moving On (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Some Day One Day

Some Day One Day (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

We Shall Not Be Moved

We Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Carnival Is Over

The Carnival Is Over (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Sinner Man (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Whistling Rufus (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

You Can Tell the World

You Can Tell the World (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Four Strong Winds

Four Strong Winds (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Allentown Jail (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Don't Tell Me My Mind

Don't Tell Me My Mind (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Just a Closer Walk with Thee

Just a Closer Walk with Thee (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Times They Are a Changin'

The Times They Are a Changin' (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Two Summers

Two Summers (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

This Land Is Your Land

This Land Is Your Land (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Leaving of Liverpool

The Leaving of Liverpool (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Don't Think Twice, It's All Right

Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

A World of Our Own

A World of Our Own (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Sinner Man (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

A World of Our Own

A World of Our Own (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

What Have They Done to the Rain (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra)

What Have They Done to the Rain (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Chilly Winds (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra)

Chilly Winds (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Eriskay Love Lilt

The Eriskay Love Lilt (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Blowin' in the Wind

Blowin' in the Wind (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Kumbaya (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Ox Driving Song (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra)

The Ox Driving Song (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

We're Moving On (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra)

We're Moving On (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Lady Mary (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra)

Lady Mary (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Well Well Well (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra)

Well Well Well (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Water Is Wide (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra)

The Water Is Wide (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Morningtown Ride (with Bobby Richards And His Orchestra)

Morningtown Ride (with Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

This Little Light of Mine (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra)

This Little Light of Mine (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

South Australia (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Gypsy Rover (The Whistling Gypsy)

The Gypsy Rover (The Whistling Gypsy) (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Five Hundred Miles

Five Hundred Miles (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Whiskey in the Jar

Whiskey in the Jar (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Isa Lei (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Plaisir D'Amour (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

With My Swag All on My Shoulder

With My Swag All on My Shoulder (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Gotta Travel On

Gotta Travel On (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Lemon Tree (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Cotton Fields (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Waltzing Matilda (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Danny Boy (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

The Wreck of the Old 97

The Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

Open up Them Pearly Gates

Open up Them Pearly Gates (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

I'll Never Find Another You

I'll Never Find Another You (Extrait) The Seekers

The Seekers

All Bound for Morningtown (Their EMI Recordings 1964-1968)