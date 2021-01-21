All Bound for Morningtown (Their EMI Recordings 1964-1968)

All Bound for Morningtown (Their EMI Recordings 1964-1968)

Folk

2009

Disque 1

1.

I'll Never Find Another You (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
2.

Open up Them Pearly Gates (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
3.

The Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
4.

Danny Boy (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
5.

Waltzing Matilda (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
6.

Cotton Fields (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
7.

Lemon Tree (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
8.

Gotta Travel On (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
9.

With My Swag All on My Shoulder (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
10.

Plaisir D'Amour (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
11.

Isa Lei (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
12.

Whiskey in the Jar (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
13.

Five Hundred Miles (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
14.

The Gypsy Rover (The Whistling Gypsy) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
15.

South Australia (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
16.

This Little Light of Mine (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
17.

Morningtown Ride (with Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
18.

The Water Is Wide (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
19.

Well Well Well (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
20.

Lady Mary (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
21.

We're Moving On (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
22.

The Ox Driving Song (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
23.

Kumbaya (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
24.

Blowin' in the Wind (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
25.

The Eriskay Love Lilt (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
26.

Chilly Winds (With Bobby Richards And His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
27.

What Have They Done to the Rain (with Bobby Richards and His Orchestra) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
28.

A World of Our Own (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
29.

Sinner Man (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30

Disque 2

1.

A World of Our Own (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
2.

Don't Think Twice, It's All Right (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
3.

The Leaving of Liverpool (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
4.

This Land Is Your Land (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
5.

Two Summers (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
6.

The Times They Are a Changin' (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
7.

Just a Closer Walk with Thee (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
8.

Don't Tell Me My Mind (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
9.

Allentown Jail (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
10.

Four Strong Winds (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
11.

You Can Tell the World (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
12.

Whistling Rufus (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
13.

Sinner Man (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
14.

The Carnival Is Over (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
15.

We Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
16.

Some Day One Day (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
17.

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
18.

We're Moving On (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
19.

Come the Day (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
20.

Island of Dreams (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
21.

The Last Thing on My Mind (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
22.

All over the World (Dans Le Monde En Entier) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
23.

Red Rubber Ball (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
24.

Well Well Well (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
25.

Georgy Girl (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
26.

Yesterday (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
27.

I Wish You Could Be Here (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
28.

Turn Turn Turn (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
29.

Louisiana Man (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
30.

California Dreamin' (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Walk with Me (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
2.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
3.

When the Stars Begin to Fall (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
4.

Love Is Kind, Love Is Wine (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
5.

The Sad Cloud (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
6.

59th Street Bridge Song (Feelin' Groovy) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
7.

If You Go Away (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
8.

All I Can Remember (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
9.

Chase a Rainbow (Follow Your Dream) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
10.

Angeline Is Always Friday (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
11.

On the Other Side (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
12.

Cloudy (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
13.

Can't Make up My Mind (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
14.

Rattler (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
15.

Colours of My Life (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
16.

This Is My Song (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
17.

Paper Bird (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
18.

The Music of the World a Turnin' (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
19.

Walk with Me (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
20.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
21.

When the Stars Begin to Fall (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
22.

Georgy Girl (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
23.

The Last Thing on My Mind (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
24.

When Will the Good Apples Fall (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
25.

Myra (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
26.

Emerald City (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
27.

The Music of the World a Turnin' (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
28.

Days of My Life (feat. Judith Durham) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
29.

Study War No More (feat. Judith Durham) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30

Disque 4

1.

The Music of the World a Turnin' (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
2.

I'll Never Find Another You (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
3.

With My Swag All on My Shoulder (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
4.

Hello Mary Lou (Goodbye Heart) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
5.

I Wish You Could Be Here (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
6.

We Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
7.

Morningtown Ride (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
8.

A World of Our Own (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
9.

Rattler (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
10.

The Olive Tree (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
11.

Colours of My Life (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
12.

Ragtime: Sweet Adeline / Maple Leaf Rag (Medley) (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
13.

Angeline Is Always Friday (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
14.

Love Is Kind, Love Is Wine (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
15.

The Carnival Is Over (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
16.

Georgy Girl (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
17.

The Olive Tree (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
18.

The Non-Performing Lion Quickstep (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
19.

Again Again (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
20.

Memories (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
21.

The Carnival Is Over (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
22.

We Shall Not Be Moved (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
23.

Nobody Knows the Trouble I've Seen (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
24.

Myra (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30
25.

Emerald City (Extrait)

The Seekers

0:30

113 chansons

5 h 03 min

© Parlophone UK