All Dressed Up & No Place To Go
Country
2004
1.
I'll Fly Away (Without You) (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
2.
I Only Want to Be with You (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
3.
Just Say I Love You (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
4.
Nathan Jones (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
5.
I Want You so Bad (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
6.
Two Trains (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
7.
Love, Sweet Love (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
8.
Say You Will (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
9.
Talk to Me (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30
10.
Still You Linger On (Extrait)
Nicolette Larson
0:30