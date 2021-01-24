All Fired Up
Rock
1987
1.
My Heart Is True (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Cry in the Night (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Hold On for the Night (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Never Fight Again (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Rock Away Your Teardrops (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
Second Choice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
Hold On Tight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Only Love Hurts (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Looking Daggers (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Hot Girls and Summer Nights (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30