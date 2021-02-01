All I Intended to Be

Pop

2008

1.

Shores of White Sand (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
2.

Hold On (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
3.

Moon Song (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
4.

Broken Man's Lament (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
5.

Gold (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
6.

How She Could Sing the Wildwood Flower (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
7.

All That You Have Is Your Soul (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
8.

Take That Ride (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
9.

Old Five and Dimers Like Me (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
10.

Kern River (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
11.

Not Enough (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
12.

Sailing Round the Room (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30
13.

Beyond the Great Divide (Extrait)

Emmylou Harris

0:30

© Nonesuch