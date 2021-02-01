All I Intended to Be
Pop
2008
1.
Shores of White Sand (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
2.
Hold On (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
3.
Moon Song (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
4.
Broken Man's Lament (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
5.
Gold (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
6.
How She Could Sing the Wildwood Flower (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
7.
All That You Have Is Your Soul (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
8.
Take That Ride (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
9.
Old Five and Dimers Like Me (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
10.
Kern River (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
11.
Not Enough (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
12.
Sailing Round the Room (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30
13.
Beyond the Great Divide (Extrait)
Emmylou Harris
0:30