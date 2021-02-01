All Mitch Ryder Hits
Rock
2005
1.
Devil with the Blue Dress On / Good Golly Miss Molly (Medley) (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
2.
Jenny Take a Ride (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
3.
Joy (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
4.
Breakout (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
5.
In the Midnight Hour (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
6.
Sock It to Me, Baby! (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
7.
Little Latin Lupe Lu (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
8.
Takin' All I Can Get (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
9.
Too Many Fishes in the Sea / Three Little Fishes (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
10.
I'd Rather Go to Jail (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30
11.
Shake a Tail Feather (Extrait)
Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
0:30