All Shook Down

Rock

1990

1.

Merry Go Round (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

One Wink at a Time (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Nobody (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Bent out of Shape (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Sadly Beautiful (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Someone Take the Wheel (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

When It Began (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

All Shook Down (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Attitude (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Happy Town (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Torture (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
12.

My Little Problem (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
13.

The Last (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

13 chansons

41 min

© Sire