All That You Can’t Leave Behind (20th Anniversary - Super Deluxe)

Rock

2000

Disque 1

1.

Beautiful Day (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

Elevation (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

Walk On (Extrait)

U2

0:30
5.

Kite (Extrait)

U2

0:30
6.

In A Little While (Extrait)

U2

0:30
7.

Wild Honey (Extrait)

U2

0:30
8.

Peace On Earth (Extrait)

U2

0:30
9.

When I Look At The World (Extrait)

U2

0:30
10.

New York (Extrait)

U2

0:30
11.

Grace (Extrait)

U2

0:30
12.

The Ground Beneath Her Feet (Extrait)

U2

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Levitate (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Summer Rain (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

Stateless (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

Always (Extrait)

U2

0:30
5.

Love You Like Mad (Extrait)

U2

0:30
6.

Big Girls Are Best (Extrait)

U2

0:30
7.

Don't Take Your Guns To Town (Extrait)

U2

0:30
8.

Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of (Extrait)

U2

0:30
9.

Flower Child (Extrait)

U2

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Elevation (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Beautiful Day (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

Until The End Of The World (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of (Extrait)

U2

0:30
5.

Kite (Extrait)

U2

0:30
6.

Gone (Extrait)

U2

0:30
7.

New York (Extrait)

U2

0:30
8.

I Will Follow (Extrait)

U2

0:30
9.

Sunday Bloody Sunday (Extrait)

U2

0:30
10.

In A Little While (Extrait)

U2

0:30
11.

Desire (Extrait)

U2

0:30
12.

Stay (Faraway, So Close!) (Extrait)

U2

0:30
13.

Bad (Extrait)

U2

0:30
14.

Where The Streets Have No Name (Extrait)

U2

0:30
15.

Bullet The Blue Sky (Extrait)

U2

0:30
16.

With Or Without You (Extrait)

U2

0:30
17.

The Fly (Extrait)

U2

0:30
18.

Wake Up Dead Man (Extrait)

U2

0:30
19.

Walk On (Extrait)

U2

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Elevation (Extrait)

U2

0:30
2.

Elevation (Extrait)

U2

0:30
3.

New York (Extrait)

U2

0:30
4.

New York (Extrait)

U2

0:30
5.

Beautiful Day (Extrait)

U2

0:30
6.

Beautiful Day (Extrait)

U2

0:30
7.

In A Little While (Extrait)

U2

0:30
8.

Walk On (Extrait)

U2

0:30
9.

When I Look At The World (Extrait)

U2

0:30
10.

Elevation (Extrait)

U2

0:30
11.

Elevation (Extrait)

U2

0:30

51 chansons

4 h 28 min

© UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

