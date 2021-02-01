Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Divers

2009

1.

You Really Got Me (feat. Honor Society) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
2.

Hot N Cold (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
3.

So What (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
4.

You Spin Me Round (Like A Record) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
5.

Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
6.

Bring It On (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
7.

Stayin' Alive (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
8.

The Song (feat. Queensberry) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
9.

It's OK (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
10.

Shake Your Groove Thing (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
11.

Put Your Records On (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
12.

I Want To Know What Love Is (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
13.

We Are Family (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
14.

No One (feat. Charice) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
15.

I Gotta Feeling (Inspired by the Film) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30

15 chansons

50 min

© Rhino