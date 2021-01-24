Alvin & The Chipmunks, Vol. 1

Pop

2019

1.

The Chipmunk Song (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
2.

Witch Doctor (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
3.

Ragtime Cowboy Joe (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
4.

Alvin's Orchestra (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
5.

Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
6.

Alvin's Harmonica (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
7.

Yankee Doodle (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
8.

Sing a Goofy Song (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
9.

If You Love Me (Alouette) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
10.

I Wish I Had a Horse (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
11.

Chipmunk Fun (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
12.

Whistle While You Work (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
13.

Coming 'Round the Mountain (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
14.

Good Morning Song (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
15.

Working on the Railroad (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
16.

Home on the Range (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
17.

The Little Dog (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
18.

Row Your Boat (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
19.

Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
20.

When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
21.

Swanee River (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
22.

Three Blindfolded Mice (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
23.

Old McDonald (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
24.

Sing Again (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30

24 chansons

47 min

© Mpm