Alvin & The Chipmunks, Vol. 1
Pop
2019
1.
The Chipmunk Song (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
2.
Witch Doctor (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
3.
Ragtime Cowboy Joe (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
4.
Alvin's Orchestra (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
5.
Pop Goes the Weasel (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
6.
Alvin's Harmonica (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
7.
Yankee Doodle (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
8.
Sing a Goofy Song (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
9.
If You Love Me (Alouette) (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
10.
I Wish I Had a Horse (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
11.
Chipmunk Fun (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
12.
Whistle While You Work (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
13.
Coming 'Round the Mountain (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
14.
Good Morning Song (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
15.
Working on the Railroad (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
16.
Home on the Range (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
17.
The Little Dog (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
18.
Row Your Boat (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
19.
Swing Low Sweet Chariot (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
20.
When Johnny Comes Marching Home (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
21.
Swanee River (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
22.
Three Blindfolded Mice (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
23.
Old McDonald (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
24.
Sing Again (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30