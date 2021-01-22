Always Never The Same
Rock
2015
1.
Eleanor Rigby (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
2.
Dust In The Wind (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
3.
Preamble (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
4.
Song For America (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
5.
In Your Eyes (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
6.
Miracles Out Of Nowhere (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
7.
Hold On (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
8.
The Sky Is Falling (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
9.
Cheyenne Anthem (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
10.
Prelude & Introduction (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
11.
The Wall (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
12.
I Need To Know (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30
13.
Nobody's Home (Extrait)
Kansas
0:30