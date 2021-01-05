Amaranthe
Métal
2011
1.
Leave Everything Behind (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
2.
Hunger (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
3.
1.000.000 Lightyears (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
4.
Automatic (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
5.
My Transition (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
6.
Amaranthine (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
7.
It’s All About Me (Rain) (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
8.
Call Out My Name (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
9.
Enter The Maze (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
10.
Director’s Cut (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
11.
Act Of Desperation (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30
12.
Serendipity (Extrait)
Amaranthe
0:30