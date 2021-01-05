Amaranthe

Amaranthe

Métal

2011

1.

Leave Everything Behind (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
2.

Hunger (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
3.

1.000.000 Lightyears (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
4.

Automatic (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
5.

My Transition (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
6.

Amaranthine (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
7.

It’s All About Me (Rain) (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
8.

Call Out My Name (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
9.

Enter The Maze (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
10.

Director’s Cut (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
11.

Act Of Desperation (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30
12.

Serendipity (Extrait)

Amaranthe

0:30

12 chansons

43 min

© Spin-Farm Oy