Amarantine (Special UK Christmas Edition)

Musique de Noël

2005

1.

Less Than a Pearl (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
2.

Amarantine (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
3.

It's in the Rain (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
4.

If I Could Be Where You Are (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
5.

The River Sings (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
6.

Long Long Journey (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
7.

Sumiregusa (Wild Violet) (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
8.

Someone Said Goodbye (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
9.

A Moment Lost (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
10.

Drifting (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
11.

Amid the Falling Snow (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
12.

Water Shows the Hidden Heart (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
13.

Adeste, Fideles (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
14.

The Magic of the Night (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
15.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Enya

0:30
16.

Christmas Secret (Extrait)

Enya

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 00 min

© WM UK