Amarantine (US format)
Pop
2005
1.
Less Than a Pearl (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
2.
Amarantine (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
3.
It's in the Rain (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
4.
If I Could Be Where You Are (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
5.
The River Sings (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
6.
Long Long Journey (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
7.
Sumiregusa (Wild Violet) (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
8.
Someone Said Goodbye (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
9.
A Moment Lost (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
10.
Drifting (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
11.
Amid the Falling Snow (Extrait)
Enya
0:30
12.
Water Shows the Hidden Heart (Extrait)
Enya
0:30