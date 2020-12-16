America - Concerto Grosso n°1

Musique classique

2012

1.

I. 1620: The Soil - The Indians - (England) - The Mayflower - The Landing of the Pilgrims (Extrait)

0:30
2.

II. 1861-1865: Hours of Joy - Hours of Sorrow (Extrait)

0:30
3.

III. 1926: The Present - The Future (Anthem) (Extrait)

0:30
4.

I. Prelude. Allegro energico e pesante (Extrait)

0:30
5.

II. Dirge. Andante moderato (Extrait)

0:30
6.

III. Pastorale and Rustic Dances (Extrait)

0:30
7.

IV. Fugue (Extrait)

0:30

7 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Naxos