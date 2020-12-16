America - Concerto Grosso n°1
Musique classique
2012
1.
I. 1620: The Soil - The Indians - (England) - The Mayflower - The Landing of the Pilgrims (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
2.
II. 1861-1865: Hours of Joy - Hours of Sorrow (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
3.
III. 1926: The Present - The Future (Anthem) (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
4.
I. Prelude. Allegro energico e pesante (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
5.
II. Dirge. Andante moderato (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
6.
III. Pastorale and Rustic Dances (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30
7.
IV. Fugue (Extrait)
Seattle Symphony Chorale
0:30