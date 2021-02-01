American Classics: Stephen Foster/ Charles Tomlinson Griffes / Aaron Copland

Musique classique

2008

1.

Violin solo [lead-in to Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair] - (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:26
2.

Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
3.

Hard Times Come Again No More (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
4.

The Voice of Bygone Days (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
5.

Foster Favourites Medley (Ring, ring the banjo - Oh! Susanna - Camptown Races) (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
6.

Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
7.

That's what's the matter (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
8.

Old Home Medley (Old Folks at Home - My old Kentucky home, good night) (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
9.

Sweetly she sleeps, my Alice fair (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
10.

My wife is a most knowing woman (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
11.

Linger in blissful repose (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
12.

Ah! May The Red Rose Live Always (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
13.

The Half-Ring Moon (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
14.

Pierrot (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
15.

Cleopatra to the Asp (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
16.

Evening Song (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
17.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No. 1 Nature, the gentlest mother (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
18.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.2 There came a wind like a bugle (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
19.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.3 The world feels dusty (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
20.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.4 Heart, we will forget him (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
21.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.5 Dear March, come in! (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
22.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.6 Sleep is supposed to be (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
23.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.7 Going to Heaven! (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30
24.

8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.8 The Chariot (Extrait)

Thomas Hampson

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Warner Classics