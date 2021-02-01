American Classics: Stephen Foster/ Charles Tomlinson Griffes / Aaron Copland
Musique classique
2008
1.
Violin solo [lead-in to Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair] - (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:26
2.
Jeanie With The Light Brown Hair (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
3.
Hard Times Come Again No More (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
4.
The Voice of Bygone Days (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
5.
Foster Favourites Medley (Ring, ring the banjo - Oh! Susanna - Camptown Races) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
6.
Beautiful Dreamer (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
7.
That's what's the matter (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
8.
Old Home Medley (Old Folks at Home - My old Kentucky home, good night) (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
9.
Sweetly she sleeps, my Alice fair (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
10.
My wife is a most knowing woman (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
11.
Linger in blissful repose (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
12.
Ah! May The Red Rose Live Always (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
13.
The Half-Ring Moon (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
14.
Pierrot (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
15.
Cleopatra to the Asp (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
16.
Evening Song (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
17.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No. 1 Nature, the gentlest mother (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
18.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.2 There came a wind like a bugle (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
19.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.3 The world feels dusty (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
20.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.4 Heart, we will forget him (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
21.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.5 Dear March, come in! (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
22.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.6 Sleep is supposed to be (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
23.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.7 Going to Heaven! (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30
24.
8 Poems of Emily Dickinson: No.8 The Chariot (Extrait)
Thomas Hampson
0:30