American Elegies (Charles Ives, Ingram Marshall, Morton Feldman, John Adams, David Diamond)

Musique classique

2005

1.

Charles Ives (1874-1954): The Unanswered Question (Late Version) (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
2.

Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Thoreau (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
3.

Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Down East (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
4.

Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Cradle Song (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
5.

Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - At The River (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
6.

Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Serenity (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
7.

Ingram Marshall (b. 1942) Fog Tropes (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
8.

Morton Feldman (1926-1987): Madame Press Died Last Week At Ninety (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
9.

John Adams (b. 1947): Eros Piano (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30
10.

David Diamond (b. 1915): Elegy In Memory Of Maurice Ravel (Extrait)

John Adams

0:30

10 chansons

50 min

© Nonesuch