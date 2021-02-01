American Elegies (Charles Ives, Ingram Marshall, Morton Feldman, John Adams, David Diamond)
Musique classique
2005
1.
Charles Ives (1874-1954): The Unanswered Question (Late Version) (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
2.
Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Thoreau (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
3.
Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Down East (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
4.
Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Cradle Song (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
5.
Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - At The River (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
6.
Charles Ives (1874-1954): Five Songs - Serenity (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
7.
Ingram Marshall (b. 1942) Fog Tropes (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
8.
Morton Feldman (1926-1987): Madame Press Died Last Week At Ninety (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
9.
John Adams (b. 1947): Eros Piano (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30
10.
David Diamond (b. 1915): Elegy In Memory Of Maurice Ravel (Extrait)
John Adams
0:30