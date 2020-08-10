American Legend 2
Country
2009
1.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Hey Porter! (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Come In Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Wreck Of The Old ‘97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Don’t Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Home Of The Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Frankie’s Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Train Of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Pickin’ Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Shepherd Of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
That’s Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
I Can’t Help It - If I’m Still In Love With You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
One More Ride (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
The Troubadour (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
It’s Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
That’s All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Remember Me - I’m The One Who Loves You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30