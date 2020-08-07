American Legend
Pop
2008
1.
Poetry in Motion (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
2.
It Keeps Right On A-Hurtin' (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
3.
Tears On My Pillow (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
4.
Talk Back Trembling Lips (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
5.
Raining In My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
6.
Send Me the Pillow You Dream On (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
7.
Hey Girl (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
8.
We've Got to Get Ourselves Together (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
9.
Joy To the World (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30
10.
What Am I Living For (Extrait)
Johnny Tillotson
0:30