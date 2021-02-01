American Nights - In Concert

Rock

1991

Disque 1

1.

House Announcer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Who Do You Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Love Hides (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Build Me a Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Universal Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Petition the Lord with Prayer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Dead Cats, Dead Rats (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Break on Through (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

Lions in the Street (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Wake Up (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

A Little Game (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

The Hill Dwellers (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

Not to Touch the Earth (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

Names Of The Kingdom (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

The Palace of Exile (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Gloria (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

You Make Me Real (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Texas Radio & the Big Beat (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Love Me Two Times (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Little Red Rooster (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Moonlight Drive / Horse Latitudes (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Close to You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

The End (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

31 chansons

2 h 20 min

© Rhino