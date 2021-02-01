American Piano Music - APEX

American Piano Music - APEX

Musique classique

1994

1.

Nancarrow : Prelude for Piano (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
2.

3 Preludes : I Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
3.

3 Preludes : II Andante com moto e poco rubato (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
4.

3 Preludes : III Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
5.

Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : I Improvisation 1 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
6.

Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : II Improvisation 2 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
7.

Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : III Improvisation 3 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
8.

Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : IV Improvisation 4 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
9.

Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : V Improvisation 5 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
10.

Maple Leaf Rag (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
11.

Copland : 4 Piano Blues : I Freely Poetic (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
12.

Copland : 4 Piano Blues : II Soft & Languid (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
13.

Copland : 4 Piano Blues : III Muted & Sensuous (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
14.

Copland : 4 Piano Blues : IV With Bounce (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
15.

Gould : Boogie-Woogie Etude (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
16.

Manchega Op.38 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
17.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : I An Old Garden (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
18.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : II Mid-summer (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
19.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : III Mid-winter (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
20.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : IV With Sweet Lavender (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
21.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : V In Deep Woods (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
22.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : VI Indian Idyl (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
23.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : VII To an Old White Pine (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
24.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : VIII From Puritan Days (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
25.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : IX From a Log Cabin (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
26.

MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : X The Joy of Autumn (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
27.

5 Anniversaries: No. 1, "For Elizabeth Rudolf" (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
28.

5 Anniversaries: No. 2, "For Lukas Foss" (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
29.

5 Anniversaries: No. 3, "For Elizabeth B. Ehrman" (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
30.

5 Anniversaries: No. 4, "For Sandy Gellhorl" (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
31.

5 Anniversaries: No. 5, "For Susannah Kyle" (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
32.

The Entertainer (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
33.

Barber : Ballad for a Piano Op.46 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
34.

Gottschalk : Le Banjo Op.15 (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30
35.

Cage : Baccanale pour piano préparé (Extrait)

Michel Legrand

0:30

35 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Warner Classics International