American Piano Music - APEX
Musique classique
1994
1.
Nancarrow : Prelude for Piano (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
2.
3 Preludes : I Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
3.
3 Preludes : II Andante com moto e poco rubato (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
4.
3 Preludes : III Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
5.
Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : I Improvisation 1 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
6.
Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : II Improvisation 2 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
7.
Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : III Improvisation 3 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
8.
Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : IV Improvisation 4 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
9.
Beach : 5 Improvisations for Piano Op.148 : V Improvisation 5 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
10.
Maple Leaf Rag (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
11.
Copland : 4 Piano Blues : I Freely Poetic (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
12.
Copland : 4 Piano Blues : II Soft & Languid (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
13.
Copland : 4 Piano Blues : III Muted & Sensuous (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
14.
Copland : 4 Piano Blues : IV With Bounce (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
15.
Gould : Boogie-Woogie Etude (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
16.
Manchega Op.38 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
17.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : I An Old Garden (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
18.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : II Mid-summer (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
19.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : III Mid-winter (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
20.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : IV With Sweet Lavender (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
21.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : V In Deep Woods (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
22.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : VI Indian Idyl (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
23.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : VII To an Old White Pine (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
24.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : VIII From Puritan Days (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
25.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : IX From a Log Cabin (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
26.
MacDowell : New England Idyls Op.62 : X The Joy of Autumn (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
27.
5 Anniversaries: No. 1, "For Elizabeth Rudolf" (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
28.
5 Anniversaries: No. 2, "For Lukas Foss" (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
29.
5 Anniversaries: No. 3, "For Elizabeth B. Ehrman" (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
30.
5 Anniversaries: No. 4, "For Sandy Gellhorl" (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
31.
5 Anniversaries: No. 5, "For Susannah Kyle" (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
32.
The Entertainer (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
33.
Barber : Ballad for a Piano Op.46 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
34.
Gottschalk : Le Banjo Op.15 (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30
35.
Cage : Baccanale pour piano préparé (Extrait)
Michel Legrand
0:30