American Swinging In Paris
Jazz
2002
1.
Thin Ice (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
2.
A Minor Delight (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
3.
Takin' care n'business (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
4.
Sophisticated Lady - These Foolish Things (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
5.
One Cool Night (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
6.
You Are My Dream (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
7.
Lucky Strikes (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
8.
My Love Supreme (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
9.
Passin' Time (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
10.
Nothin' but the Soul (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
11.
Why Weep? (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
12.
To a Mornin' Rise (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
13.
You Move, You Lose (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
14.
Velvet Rain (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
15.
One Last Goodbye (Extrait)
Lucky Thompson
0:30
