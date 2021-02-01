Amigos Para Siempre - Friends For Life

Musique classique

1992

1.

Il nostro concerto (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
2.

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
3.

La verdad de tu amor (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
4.

Anema e core (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
5.

What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
6.

Et maintenant (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
7.

Insensatez (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
8.

Send in the Clowns (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
9.

Besame mucho (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
10.

Somewhere (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
11.

Les feuilles mortes (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
12.

El dia que me quieras (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
13.

The Summer Knows (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
14.

Cara Mia (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
15.

Share the Dream (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30
16.

Amigos Para Siempre - Friends For Life (Extrait)

José Carreras

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 04 min

© EastWest Germany