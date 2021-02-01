Amigos Para Siempre - Friends For Life
Musique classique
1992
1.
Il nostro concerto (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
2.
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
3.
La verdad de tu amor (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
4.
Anema e core (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
5.
What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
6.
Et maintenant (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
7.
Insensatez (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
8.
Send in the Clowns (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
9.
Besame mucho (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
10.
Somewhere (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
11.
Les feuilles mortes (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
12.
El dia que me quieras (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
13.
The Summer Knows (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
14.
Cara Mia (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
15.
Share the Dream (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30
16.
Amigos Para Siempre - Friends For Life (Extrait)
José Carreras
0:30