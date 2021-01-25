Amongst the Indians

Pop

2020

1.

Finale (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
2.

Excitement Amongst the Indians (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
3.

First Bird Song (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
4.

Indians in Search of the Girl (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:25
5.

Twilight Song (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
6.

Love Song (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
7.

Nature's Dance (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
8.

Savage War Dance (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
9.

Sails (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
10.

On the Way to the Hunt (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
11.

Third Bird Song (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
12.

Fourth Bird Song (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
13.

Head Hunters (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
14.

Second Bird Song (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
15.

Blue Dusk (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
16.

Vocalise (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
17.

Deep in the Forest (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
18.

Forest Fire (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30
19.

Overture (feat. Hector Villa-Lobos) (Extrait)

The Symphony of the Air

0:30

19 chansons

47 min

© Vintage Romantic

