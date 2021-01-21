Amongst The Shadows & The Stones
Trivium
Rock
2020
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
Amongst The Shadows & The Stones
(Extrait)
Trivium
0:30
1 chanson
6 min
© Roadrunner Records
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 20
What The Dead Men Say
Trivium
The Sin and the Sentence
Trivium
Vengeance Falls
Trivium
Pillars of Serpents (2019 Version)
Trivium
Ascendancy
Trivium
Silence in the Snow (Special Edition)
Trivium
Drowning in the Sound
Trivium
Ember to Inferno: Ab Initio
Trivium
Accueil
Trivium
Amongst The Shadows & The Stones