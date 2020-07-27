An Acoustic Christmas

An Acoustic Christmas

Folk

2010

1.

Twelve Days of Christmas (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
2.

Silent Night (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
3.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
4.

Oh Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
5.

Three Kings (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
6.

Joy to the World (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
7.

Up On the House Top (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
8.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
9.

First Noel (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
10.

Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
11.

Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30
12.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

Acoustic Hits

0:30

12 chansons

36 min

© Acoustic Hits