An Acoustic Christmas
Folk
2010
1.
Twelve Days of Christmas (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
2.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
3.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
4.
Oh Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
5.
Three Kings (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
6.
Joy to the World (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
7.
Up On the House Top (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
8.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
9.
First Noel (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
10.
Come All Ye Faithful (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
11.
Little Town of Bethlehem (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30
12.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
Acoustic Hits
0:30