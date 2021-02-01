An American Prayer

An American Prayer

Rock

2006

1.

Awake (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Ghost Song (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Dawn's Highway (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Newborn Awakening (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

To Come of Age (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Black Polished Chrome (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Latino Chrome (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Angels and Sailors (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Stoned Immaculate (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

The Movie (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Curses, Invocations (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

American Night (Extrait)

The Doors

0:28
13.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

The World on Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Lament (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

The Hitchhiker (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

An American Prayer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

Hour for Magic (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

Freedom Exists (Extrait)

The Doors

0:20
20.

A Feast of Friends (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
21.

Babylon Fading (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
22.

Bird of Prey (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
23.

The Ghost Song (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

23 chansons

46 min

© Rhino - Elektra