An American Prayer
Rock
2006
1.
Awake (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Ghost Song (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Dawn's Highway (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Newborn Awakening (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
To Come of Age (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Black Polished Chrome (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Latino Chrome (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
Angels and Sailors (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Stoned Immaculate (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
The Movie (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Curses, Invocations (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
American Night (Extrait)
The Doors
0:28
13.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
The World on Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Lament (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
The Hitchhiker (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
An American Prayer (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Hour for Magic (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
Freedom Exists (Extrait)
The Doors
0:20
20.
A Feast of Friends (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
21.
Babylon Fading (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
22.
Bird of Prey (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
23.
The Ghost Song (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30