An American Voice

Musique classique

2000

1.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene I (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
2.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 2 (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
3.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 3 (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
4.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 4 (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
5.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 5 (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
6.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 6 (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
7.

Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 7 (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
8.

Two Spirituals for Soprano and Orchestra: A City called Heaven (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
9.

Two Spirituals for Soprano and Orchestra: My Soul is Anchored in the Lord (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
10.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
11.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Recitative (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
12.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: No La Devemos Dormir (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
13.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Recitative (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
14.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Sweet Was the Song (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
15.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Recitative (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
16.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: An Hymne (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30
17.

Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Gloria Tibi (Extrait)

Debria Brown

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 13 min

© Albany Records

