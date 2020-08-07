0
An American Voice
Musique classique
2000
1.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene I (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
2.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 2 (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
3.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 3 (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
4.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 4 (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
5.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 5 (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
6.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 6 (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
7.
Symphonic Scenes from Room With A View: Scene 7 (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
8.
Two Spirituals for Soprano and Orchestra: A City called Heaven (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
9.
Two Spirituals for Soprano and Orchestra: My Soul is Anchored in the Lord (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
10.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
11.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Recitative (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
12.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: No La Devemos Dormir (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
13.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Recitative (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
14.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Sweet Was the Song (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
15.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Recitative (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
16.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: An Hymne (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30
17.
Christmas Cantata, A Nyw Werke is Come on Honde: Gloria Tibi (Extrait)
Debria Brown
0:30