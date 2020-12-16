An English Christmas
Musique classique
2015
1.
God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen (arr. G.M. Pysh for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
2.
Greensleeves (arr. C. Moklebust for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
3.
Personent hodie (arr. C. Moklebust for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
4.
Stille Nacht (Silent Night) (arr. J.E. Weber, Jr. for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
5.
Sussex Carol (arr. P. Young for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
6.
Coventry Carol (arr. R.E. Frey for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
7.
Wexford Carol (arr. H. Morris for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
8.
An English Carol (Good King Wenceslas) (arr. A. Sherman for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
9.
Slumber Song (arr. M. R. Tucker for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
10.
Masters in This Hall (arr. A. Sherman for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
11.
In the bleak midwinter (arr. K.L. Buckwalter for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
12.
Ding, Dong, Merrily on High (arr. F. Gramann for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
13.
The Boar's Head (arr. K. McChesney for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30
14.
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (arr. C. Dobrinski for choir) (Extrait)
Westminster Concert Bell Choir
0:30