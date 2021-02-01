And Edge Cutler & The Wurzels
Pop
1991
1.
I Am a Cider Drinker (Paloma Blanca) (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
2.
The Tractor Song (The Pushbike Song) (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
3.
Our Village Band (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
4.
I've Got Me Beady Little Eye on Thee (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
5.
The Blackbird (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
6.
Speedy Gonzales (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
7.
Give Me England (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
8.
Farmer Bill's Cowman (Rewrite of I Was Kaiser Bill's Batman) (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
9.
Funky Farmyard (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
10.
I'll Never Get a Scrumpy Here (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
11.
My Somerset Crumpet Horn (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
12.
You Don't Get Drunk on a Saturday Night (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
13.
The Combine Harvester (Brand New Key) (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
14.
Easton-In-Gordano (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
15.
Twice Daily (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
16.
The Wurple-Diddle-I-Do Song (The Village Band) (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
17.
Don't Tell I, Tell 'Ee (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
18.
Saturday Night at the Crown (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
19.
Ferry to Glastonbury (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
20.
The Shepton Mallet Matador (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
21.
When the Common Market Comes to Stanton Drew (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
22.
The Champion Dung Spreader (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
23.
All over Mendip (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
24.
I Wish I Was Back on the Farm (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30
25.
Drink up Thy Zider (Extrait)
The Wurzels
0:30