And His French New Sound Vol. 2

And His French New Sound Vol. 2

Jazz

2010

1.

Voice Of The North (Extrait)

Lionel Hampton

0:30
2.

A La French (Extrait)

Lionel Hampton

0:30
3.

Crazy Rhythm (Extrait)

Lionel Hampton

0:30
4.

Zebu (Extrait)

Lionel Hampton

0:30

4 chansons

39 min

© Universal Music Division Decca Records France