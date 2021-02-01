And I Thought About You

And I Thought About You

Jazz

1997

1.

Mam'Selle (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
2.

To Each His Own (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
3.

Sunday (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
4.

Alone (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
5.

Long Ago (And Far Away) (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
6.

I Should Care (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
7.

Little Girl Blue (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
8.

But Beautiful (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
9.

After You've Gone (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
10.

There's a Lull in My Life (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
11.

How Long Has This Been Going On? (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30
12.

I Thought About You (Extrait)

Johnny Hartman

0:30

12 chansons

33 min

© Parlophone UK