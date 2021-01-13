Anders ist gut

Musique du monde

2020

1.

VORBEI VORBEI (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
2.

Anders ist gut (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
3.

Killeraugen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
4.

C'est la vie - So ist das Leben (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
5.

Ich zieh' das jetzt durch (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
6.

Ich liebe dich nicht mehr (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
7.

Comeback (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
8.

Dann werden uns die Sterne leuchten (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
9.

Heldin (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
10.

Brief an meinen Vater (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
11.

Thelma und Louise (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
12.

Mein Wunder (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
13.

Es tut mir leid (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
14.

Frei (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
15.

Verdammter Sommerregen (Extrait)

Michelle

0:30
21 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Polydor