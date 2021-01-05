Another Day

Jazz

2013

1.

Another Day (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

End of Winter (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Modern Angels (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

The Reason for Nothing (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Funny Evening (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Grey Street (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

The Bridge to Somewhere (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

All Trouble Is Gone (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Chromatisches Tor (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

Dissonanter Nebel (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

Licht und Schatten (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

Spur in Grau (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Ten Years (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Etanos (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Six Silent Steps (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

15 chansons

1 h 16 min

© L+R Records