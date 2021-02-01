Another Day With You Again
Pop
1986
1.
Another Day With You (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
2.
You Have To Leave Today (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
3.
My Ideal Person (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
4.
Peach Troubled Times (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
5.
Obsessed In Love (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
6.
The Tears Of A Woman (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
7.
Jin Sheng Bu Zai Wei Ni Deng (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
8.
Wo Zhi Wo Hui Hou Hui (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
9.
After Love (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
10.
Wang Fei Xin Si (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
11.
Yong Yuan Qing Chun He Ai (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30
12.
Another Day With You (Extrait)
Sally Yeh
0:30