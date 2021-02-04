Another Perfect Day
Rock
1983
Disque 1
1.
Back at the Funny Farm (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
2.
Shine (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
3.
Dancing on Your Grave (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
4.
Rock It (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
5.
One Track Mind (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
6.
Another Perfect Day (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
7.
Marching Off to War (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
8.
I Got Mine (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
9.
Tales of Glory (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
10.
Die You Bastard (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
11.
Turn You Round Again (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Back at the Funny Farm (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
2.
Tales of Glory (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
3.
Heart of Stone (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
4.
Shoot You in the Back (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
5.
Marching Off to War (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
6.
Iron Horse (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
7.
Another Perfect Day (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
8.
Hoochie Coochie Man (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
9.
(Don't Need) Religion (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
10.
One Track Mind (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
11.
Go to Hell (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
12.
America (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
13.
Shine (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
14.
Dancing On Your Grave (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
15.
Rock It (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
16.
I Got Mine (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
17.
Bite the Bullet (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30
18.
The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)
Motörhead
0:30