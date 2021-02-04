Another Perfect Day

Another Perfect Day

Rock

1983

Disque 1

1.

Back at the Funny Farm (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Shine (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

Dancing on Your Grave (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Rock It (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

One Track Mind (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

Another Perfect Day (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

Marching Off to War (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

I Got Mine (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

Tales of Glory (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

Die You Bastard (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
11.

Turn You Round Again (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Back at the Funny Farm (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
2.

Tales of Glory (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
3.

Heart of Stone (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
4.

Shoot You in the Back (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
5.

Marching Off to War (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
6.

Iron Horse (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
7.

Another Perfect Day (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
8.

Hoochie Coochie Man (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
9.

(Don't Need) Religion (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
10.

One Track Mind (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
11.

Go to Hell (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
12.

America (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
13.

Shine (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
14.

Dancing On Your Grave (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
15.

Rock It (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
16.

I Got Mine (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
17.

Bite the Bullet (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30
18.

The Chase Is Better Than the Catch (Extrait)

Motörhead

0:30

29 chansons

2 h 05 min

© Sanctuary Records