Anthems from King's
Musique classique
2003
1.
I was glad (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
2.
Give us the wings of faith (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
3.
Let all mortal flesh keep silence (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
4.
A Prayer of King Henry VI (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
5.
Evening Hymn (Te lucis ante terminum) (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
6.
Vox dicentis: Clama (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
7.
O how glorious (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
8.
Three Motets, Op. 38, No. 3. - Beati quorum via (Psalm 119: 1) (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
9.
And I saw a new heaven (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
10.
Hail, gladdening light (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
11.
O gladsome light (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
12.
My Beloved Spake, for Chorus and Orchestra (or Keyboard) (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30
13.
Faire is the heaven (Extrait)
Choir of King's College, Cambridge
0:30