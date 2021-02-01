Anthems from King's

Anthems from King's

Musique classique

2003

1.

I was glad (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
2.

Give us the wings of faith (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
3.

Let all mortal flesh keep silence (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
4.

A Prayer of King Henry VI (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
5.

Evening Hymn (Te lucis ante terminum) (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
6.

Vox dicentis: Clama (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
7.

O how glorious (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
8.

Three Motets, Op. 38, No. 3. - Beati quorum via (Psalm 119: 1) (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
9.

And I saw a new heaven (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
10.

Hail, gladdening light (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
11.

O gladsome light (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
12.

My Beloved Spake, for Chorus and Orchestra (or Keyboard) (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30
13.

Faire is the heaven (Extrait)

Choir of King's College, Cambridge

0:30

13 chansons

54 min

© Warner Classics