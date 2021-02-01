Anticipation I

Anticipation I

R&B

2020

1.

Famous (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
2.

Showerlude (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
3.

Scratchin Me Up (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
4.

Does She Know (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
5.

Infidelity (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
6.

You Belong to Me (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
7.

More Than That (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
8.

On Top (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
9.

It Would Be You (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
10.

Make It Rain (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
11.

Yo Side of the Bed (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30
12.

She Ain't My Gurl (feat. Sammie) (Extrait)

Trey Songz

0:30

12 chansons

45 min

© Atlantic Records