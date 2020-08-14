Antonín Dvořák, Josef Suk: Selected Orchestral Works

Antonín Dvořák, Josef Suk: Selected Orchestral Works

Musique classique

2017

1.

The Stubborn Lovers: Ouverture, Op. 17 B 46 (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
2.

Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: I. Moderato quasi marcia (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
3.

Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: II. Menuetto. Tempo di minuetto (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
4.

Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: III. Andante con moto (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
5.

Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: IV. Finale. Allegro molto (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
6.

A Hero's Song (symphonic poem), Op. 111 B 199 (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
7.

Rhapsody in A minor (symphonic poem), Op. 14 B 44 (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
8.

A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: I. Radúz And Mahulena's Immortal Love And Their Heartbreaks (Adagio ma non troppo) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
9.

A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: II. Playing at Swans and Peacocks (A la Polka) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
10.

A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: III. Mourning Music (Andante sostenuto) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30
11.

A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: IV. Runa's Curse and Howe Love Triumphed Over It (Allegro appasionato) (Extrait)

Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 46 min

© Český rozhlas