Antonín Dvořák, Josef Suk: Selected Orchestral Works
Musique classique
2017
1.
The Stubborn Lovers: Ouverture, Op. 17 B 46 (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
2.
Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: I. Moderato quasi marcia (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
3.
Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: II. Menuetto. Tempo di minuetto (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
4.
Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: III. Andante con moto (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
5.
Serenade for Wind Instruments, Cello and Double Bass, Op. 44 B 77: IV. Finale. Allegro molto (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
6.
A Hero's Song (symphonic poem), Op. 111 B 199 (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
7.
Rhapsody in A minor (symphonic poem), Op. 14 B 44 (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
8.
A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: I. Radúz And Mahulena's Immortal Love And Their Heartbreaks (Adagio ma non troppo) (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
9.
A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: II. Playing at Swans and Peacocks (A la Polka) (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
10.
A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: III. Mourning Music (Andante sostenuto) (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30
11.
A Fairy Tale (Symphonic suite from Raduz and Mahulena), Op. 16: IV. Runa's Curse and Howe Love Triumphed Over It (Allegro appasionato) (Extrait)
Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra
0:30