Antonio Soler Sonatas
Musique classique
2010
1.
No.25 in d minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
2.
No.89 in F major (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
3.
No.37 in D major (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
4.
No.78 in f sharp minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
5.
No.84 in D major (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
6.
No.100 in c minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
7.
No.48 in c minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
8.
No.18 in c minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
9.
No.118 in a minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
10.
No.24 in d minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30
11.
No.39 in d minor (A Soler) (Extrait)
Kathleen McIntosh
0:30