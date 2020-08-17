最佳收藏
Rock
2017
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I'm Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
The Ballad Of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
The Return Of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Somethin' Else (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30