最佳收藏

最佳收藏

Rock

2017

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Hello Josephine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

I'm Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I've Been Twistin' (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

The Ballad Of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

The Return Of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Somethin' Else (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Music Manager