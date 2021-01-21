Apex: Tormis Choral Works

Apex: Tormis Choral Works

Musique classique

2003

1.

Bridge of Song (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
2.

Singing Aboard Ship (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
3.

Bride's Farewell (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
4.

Kihnu Island Wedding Songs : Cannot Live Without Joy (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
5.

Kihnu Island Wedding Songs : Mocking The Groom (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
6.

Kihnu Island Wedding Songs : Beauty Disappears from The Yard (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
7.

Kihnu Island Wedding Songs : Eat, May In-Laws! (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
8.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Waiting for The Wedding (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
9.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : When Will We Arrive There (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
10.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Calling for The Bride (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
11.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Eat, My In-Laws! (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
12.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Home Is Crying for The Bride (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
13.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Bride Cries for Home (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
14.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Wedding Ride (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
15.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Arriving at The Bridegroom's Home (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
16.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Do You Approve of Your Daughter-In-Law? (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
17.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Don't Hit The Newlywed! (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
18.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Teaching The Newlywed Diligence (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
19.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Cheating Bridegroom (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
20.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Many Gifts from The Bride (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
21.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Collection Piggin (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
22.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Song of Thanks Fo The Money Collection (Extrait)

Apex

0:29
23.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Many Words (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
24.

17 Estonian Wedding Songs : Must Go Home (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
25.

Three Estonian Game Songs : Hand Mill Game (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
26.

Three Estonian Game Songs : Bandaging The Fingers Game (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
27.

Three Estonian Game Songs : Boat Game (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
28.

Estonian Lullaby : I Sing for My Child (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
29.

Estonian Lullaby : It's Time for The Little Berry to Sleep (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
30.

Estonian Lullaby : Let The Cradle Swing! (Extrait)

Apex

0:30
31.

Poetiikka Op.56B Mieleni tekee (Poetics - I Feel Like) (Extrait)

Apex

0:30

31 chansons

58 min

© Fazer Records - Finlandia