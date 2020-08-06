Architects of Destruction

Métal

2013

1.

Swamp Fever (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
2.

A Mandatory Bloodshed  (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
3.

Oppressive Procession (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
4.

Burden of the Flesh (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
5.

Catharsis for the Fallen (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
6.

Entombment of a Monarch  (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
7.

Slaughtering the Weakest  (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
8.

A Way to Survive (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
9.

Locusts (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
10.

Holy Cleansing (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
11.

Vows of a Tyrant (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30
12.

Coronation (Extrait)

The Walking Dead Orchestra

0:30

12 chansons

43 min

© The walking dead orchestra

