Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Pop
2020
Disque 1
1.
House Of The Rising Sun (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
John Hardy (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Dark As A Dungeon (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Tell Old Bill (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Nancy Whiskey (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Anathea (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Copper Kettle (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Molly Malone (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Introduction (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Nancy Whiskey (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Intro To The Crow On The Cradle (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:21
13.
The Crow On The Cradle (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Pastures Of Plenty (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
15.
Every Night When The Sun Goes In (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
16.
Intro To Sail Away (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:27
17.
Sail Away (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
18.
John Hardy (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
19.
Dark As A Dungeon (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
20.
Intro To Maids When You're Young Never Wed An Old Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:19
21.
Maids When You're Young Never Wed An Old Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
22.
The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
23.
Deportee (Plane Crash At Los Gatos) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
24.
The Long Black Rifle (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
25.
Ten Thousand Miles (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
26.
Seven Daffodils (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Urge For Going (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Born To Take The Highway (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Here Today And Gone Tomorrow (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
What Will You Give Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Let It Be Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Student Song (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Day After Day (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Like The Lonely Swallow (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Favorite Colour (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Me And My Uncle (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Sad Winds Blowin' (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Just Like Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Night In The City (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Brandy Eyes (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
15.
Intro To Urge For Going (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
16.
Urge For Going (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
17.
Intro To What's The Story Mr. Blue (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
18.
What's The Story Mr. Blue (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
19.
Eastern Rain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
20.
Intro To The Circle Game (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
21.
The Circle Game (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
22.
Intro To Night In The City (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
23.
Night In The City (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Intro To Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Both Sides Now (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Intro To The Circle Game (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
The Circle Game (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Morning Morgantown (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Born To Take The Highway (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Intro To Song To A Seagull (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Song To A Seagull (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Winter Lady (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Intro To Both Sides Now (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Both Sides Now (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Intro To Eastern Rain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Eastern Rain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Intro To Blue On Blue (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:18
15.
Blue On Blue (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
16.
Gemini Twin (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
17.
Strawflower Me (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
18.
A Melody In Your Name (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
19.
Tin Angel (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
20.
I Don't Know Where I Stand (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
21.
Joni Improvising (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
22.
Intro To Sugar Mountain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
23.
Sugar Mountain (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 4
1.
I Had A King (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Free Darling (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Conversation (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Morning Morgantown (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Dr. Junk (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Gift Of The Magi (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Chelsea Morning (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Michael From Mountains (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Cara's Castle (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Jeremy (Incomplete) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Conversation (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Intro To Come To The Sunshine (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Come To The Sunshine (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Intro To Chelsea Morning (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
15.
Chelsea Morning (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
16.
Intro To Gift Of The Magi (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
17.
Gift Of The Magi (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
18.
Play Little David (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
19.
Intro To The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
20.
The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
21.
I Had A King (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
22.
Intro To Free Darling (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:24
23.
Free Darling (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
24.
Intro To Cactus Tree (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
25.
Cactus Tree (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Little Green (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Intro To Marcie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Marcie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Intro To Ballerina Valerie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Ballerina Valerie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
The Circle Game (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Intro To Michael From Mountains (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:29
8.
Michael From Mountains (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Go Tell The Drummer Man (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Intro To I Don't Know Where I Stand (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
I Don't Know Where I Stand (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
A Melody In Your Name (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
13.
Intro To Carnival In Kenora (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
14.
Carnival In Kenora (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
15.
Songs To Aging Children Come (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
16.
Intro To Dr. Junk (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
17.
Dr. Junk (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
18.
Morning Morgantown (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
19.
Intro To Night In The City (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
20.
Night In The City (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
21.
Both Sides Now (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
22.
Urge For Going (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30