Archives – Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Pop

2020

Disque 1

1.

House Of The Rising Sun (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

John Hardy (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Dark As A Dungeon (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Tell Old Bill (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Nancy Whiskey (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Anathea (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Copper Kettle (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Fare Thee Well (Dink's Song) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Molly Malone (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Introduction (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Nancy Whiskey (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Intro To The Crow On The Cradle (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:21
13.

The Crow On The Cradle (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Pastures Of Plenty (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

Every Night When The Sun Goes In (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

Intro To Sail Away (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:27
17.

Sail Away (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

John Hardy (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
19.

Dark As A Dungeon (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
20.

Intro To Maids When You're Young Never Wed An Old Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:19
21.

Maids When You're Young Never Wed An Old Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
22.

The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
23.

Deportee (Plane Crash At Los Gatos) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
24.

The Long Black Rifle (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
25.

Ten Thousand Miles (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
26.

Seven Daffodils (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Urge For Going (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Born To Take The Highway (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Here Today And Gone Tomorrow (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

What Will You Give Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Let It Be Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Student Song (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Day After Day (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Like The Lonely Swallow (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Favorite Colour (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Me And My Uncle (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Sad Winds Blowin' (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Just Like Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Night In The City (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Brandy Eyes (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

Intro To Urge For Going (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

Urge For Going (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
17.

Intro To What's The Story Mr. Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

What's The Story Mr. Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
19.

Eastern Rain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
20.

Intro To The Circle Game (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
21.

The Circle Game (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
22.

Intro To Night In The City (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
23.

Night In The City (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Intro To Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Both Sides Now (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Intro To The Circle Game (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

The Circle Game (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Morning Morgantown (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Born To Take The Highway (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Intro To Song To A Seagull (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Song To A Seagull (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Winter Lady (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Intro To Both Sides Now (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Both Sides Now (Live at The 2nd Fret, Philadelphia, PA, 3/17/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Intro To Eastern Rain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Eastern Rain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Intro To Blue On Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:18
15.

Blue On Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

Gemini Twin (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
17.

Strawflower Me (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

A Melody In Your Name (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
19.

Tin Angel (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
20.

I Don't Know Where I Stand (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
21.

Joni Improvising (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
22.

Intro To Sugar Mountain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
23.

Sugar Mountain (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 4

1.

I Had A King (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Free Darling (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Conversation (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Morning Morgantown (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Dr. Junk (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Gift Of The Magi (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Chelsea Morning (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Michael From Mountains (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Cara's Castle (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Jeremy (Incomplete) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Conversation (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Intro To Come To The Sunshine (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Come To The Sunshine (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Intro To Chelsea Morning (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

Chelsea Morning (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

Intro To Gift Of The Magi (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
17.

Gift Of The Magi (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

Play Little David (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
19.

Intro To The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
20.

The Dowie Dens Of Yarrow (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
21.

I Had A King (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
22.

Intro To Free Darling (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:24
23.

Free Darling (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
24.

Intro To Cactus Tree (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
25.

Cactus Tree (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Little Green (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Intro To Marcie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Marcie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Intro To Ballerina Valerie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Ballerina Valerie (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

The Circle Game (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Intro To Michael From Mountains (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:29
8.

Michael From Mountains (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Go Tell The Drummer Man (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Intro To I Don't Know Where I Stand (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

I Don't Know Where I Stand (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

A Melody In Your Name (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
13.

Intro To Carnival In Kenora (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
14.

Carnival In Kenora (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
15.

Songs To Aging Children Come (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
16.

Intro To Dr. Junk (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
17.

Dr. Junk (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
18.

Morning Morgantown (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
19.

Intro To Night In The City (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
20.

Night In The City (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
21.

Both Sides Now (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
22.

Urge For Going (Live at Canterbury House, Ann Arbor, MI, 10/27/1967) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

119 chansons

5 h 52 min

