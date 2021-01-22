Are You Ready for Love

Are You Ready for Love

Musique électronique

1978

1.

Are You Ready for Love (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
2.

I Love You in the Morning (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
3.

From New York to L.A. (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
4.

Sugar Daddy (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
5.

Precious Love (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
6.

World of Fantasy (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
7.

It's Raining This Morning (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
8.

I'll Never Let You Down (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
9.

Angie (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
10.

Together Again (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
11.

Sugar Daddy (Bonus Track) (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30
12.

From New York to L.A. (Bonus Track) (Extrait)

Patsy Gallant

0:30

12 chansons

48 min

© UNIDISC MUSIC INC.