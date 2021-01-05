Arne, C.P.E. & J.C. Bach : Harpsichord Concertos
Musique classique
2017
1.
1. Largo - Allegro con spirito (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
2.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
3.
3. Vivace (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
4.
1. Andante (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
5.
2. Adagio (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:16
6.
3. Allegro (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
7.
Arne: Overture No. 1 in E Minor (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
8.
1. Allegro di molto (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
9.
2. Poco adagio (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
10.
3. Presto (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
11.
C.P.E. Bach: Variations on Les Folies d'Espagne (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
12.
1. Allegro assai (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
13.
2. Poco adagio - Tempo di Minuetto (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
14.
3. Allegro assai (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
15.
1. Allegro (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
16.
2. Andante ma non troppo (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30
17.
3. Allegro (Extrait)
George Malcolm
0:30