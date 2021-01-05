Arne, C.P.E. & J.C. Bach : Harpsichord Concertos

Arne, C.P.E. & J.C. Bach : Harpsichord Concertos

Musique classique

2017

1.

1. Largo - Allegro con spirito (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
2.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
3.

3. Vivace (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
4.

1. Andante (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
5.

2. Adagio (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:16
6.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
7.

Arne: Overture No. 1 in E Minor (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
8.

1. Allegro di molto (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
9.

2. Poco adagio (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
10.

3. Presto (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
11.

C.P.E. Bach: Variations on Les Folies d'Espagne (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
12.

1. Allegro assai (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
13.

2. Poco adagio - Tempo di Minuetto (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
14.

3. Allegro assai (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
15.

1. Allegro (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
16.

2. Andante ma non troppo (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30
17.

3. Allegro (Extrait)

George Malcolm

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 14 min

© Universal Music Australia Pty. Ltd.