Arroser les fleurs
Country
2020
1.
Y'ont essayé (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
2.
Shanel (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
3.
Bouillir d'la misère (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
4.
Dans ma peau (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
5.
Arroser les fleurs (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
6.
Plus grande qu'hier (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
7.
Le creux de nos mains (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
8.
Chez nous (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
9.
Passe à d'autre chose (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30
10.
La réponse (Extrait)
Émilie Landry
0:30