Arroser les fleurs

Country

2020

1.

Y'ont essayé (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
2.

Shanel (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
3.

Bouillir d'la misère (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
4.

Dans ma peau (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
5.

Arroser les fleurs (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
6.

Plus grande qu'hier (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
7.

Le creux de nos mains (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
8.

Chez nous (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
9.

Passe à d'autre chose (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30
10.

La réponse (Extrait)

Émilie Landry

0:30

10 chansons

37 min

© Le Grenier Musique

