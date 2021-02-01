Arrow: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)
Divers
2014
1.
Time to Come Home (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
2.
I Don't Blame You (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
3.
A Different Way (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
4.
City of Heroes / Canary (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
5.
Love Is the Most Powerful Emotion (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
6.
Off of the Island, Onto a Freighter (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
7.
Building a Team (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
8.
Blind Spot (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
9.
Forced to Make a Choice / Slade's Metamorphosis (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
10.
The Scientist (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
11.
Roy Becomes a Hero (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
12.
Mirakuru Spreads / Brother Blood (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
13.
Heir to the Demon (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
14.
Get Your Soul Back (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
15.
This Ends Tonight (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
16.
Stay Away From Her (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
17.
Deathstroking / Creating an Army With a Needle (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
18.
Own Worst Enemy (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
19.
A.R.G.U.S.'s Suicide Squad (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
20.
Promise Kept (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
21.
The Man Under the Hood (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
22.
Secret Destiny (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
23.
In the Crosshairs (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
24.
Purest Heart (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
25.
The Essence of Heroism (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
26.
Tunnel Fight (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30
27.
Never Again (Extrait)
Blake Neely
0:30