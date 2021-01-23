Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers: Au Club St. Germain 1958
Jazz
2015
1.
Politely (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
2.
Whisper Not (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
3.
Now's the Time (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
4.
The First Theme (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
5.
Moanin' with Hazel (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
6.
Evidence (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
7.
Blues March for Europe N°. 1 (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
8.
Like Someone in Love (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
9.
Along Came Manon (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
10.
Out of the Past (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
11.
A Night in Tunisia (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
12.
Ending with the Theme (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:29