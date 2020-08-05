Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers, Lausanne 1960 Part 1 / Swiss Radio Days, Jazz Series vol.2

Jazz

1995

1.

Now's the Time (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Announcement by Art Blakey (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Lester Left Town (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Noise in the Attic (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Dat Dere (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Kozo's Waltz (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

6 chansons

54 min

© TCB - The Montreux Jazz Label™