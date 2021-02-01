Artwork (Deluxe Edition)

Artwork (Deluxe Edition)

Rock

2009

1.

Blood on My Hands (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
2.

Empty With You (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
3.

Born to Quit (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
4.

Kissing You Goodbye (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
5.

Sold My Soul (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
6.

Watered Down (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
7.

On the Cross (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
8.

Come Undone (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
9.

Meant to Die (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
10.

The Best of Me (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
11.

Men Are All the Same (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
12.

On My Own (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
13.

Empty With You (Purevolume.com Sessions) (Extrait)

The Used

0:30
14.

Lunacy Fringe (Extrait)

The Used

0:30

14 chansons

55 min

© Reprise